Governor of Benue state Hyacinth Iormem Alia has expressed sadness at the death of elder statesman, patriarch and former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Innocent Audu Ogbeh.

Governor Alia who received the sad news today, expressed regrets over the death of the former lawmaker, who was elected into the Benue State House of Assembly on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), in 1979, where he was the deputy speaker.

He said that as a politician, former Federal Minister of Communications, former Minister of Steel Development, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), farmer and playwright, the late Chief Ogbeh lived a successful and fulfilled life, and was greatly respected and admired by many, adding that his legacies will always be remembered.

He prayed to God to grant his immediate family, the Idoma nation, the entire people of Benue State and Nigeria as a whole, the fortitude to bear this great loss, and to also grant the soul of Chief Audu Ogbeh eternal rest.

The governor also commiserated with the family of the Executive Secretary of the Benue Examinations Board, Ade Ishoribo, over the death of their father, husband, Uncle and brother, whose demise took place on Friday, August 8th, 2025.

He described the deceased secretary as a gentleman, whose impact at the State Examinations Board started yielding positive results, saying it was unfortunate that death cut short his work at the Board.

The governor prayed to God to grant his immediate family, Staff of the Benue State Examinations Board, the people of Guma LGA and Benue State at large, the solace to bear the irreparable loss, and to equally grant Dr. Ade Ishoribo, eternal rest.

Governor Alia has also sent a delegation, led by his Chief of Staff, Barr. Moses Atagher, who has visited the Ishoribo family, and also extended the sympathies of the government and people of the State over the sudden passing of the Benue State Examinations Board Secretary and former Chairman of Guma Local Government Council.

Chief Innocent Audu Ogbeh died at the age of 78 years.