Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has offered advice to parties involved in the current dispute between Israel and Palestine on how to reach a peaceful resolution.

Around 200 people have died as a result of the continuing conflict, and Jonathan believes that the best way for other countries to help is for Israel and Palestine to agree to work together.

In a tweet made via his official twitter handle on Monday, he warned that “taking sides” will further tear the neighbours apart.

“I have been to both Israel and Palestine, and as a result, I have some understanding and appreciation of the human angles on both divides.

“Borders are often human constructs, but the Divine instruction we have is to love our neighbor as ourselves.

“The present conflict in that part of the world can never be resolved by nations and institutions taking sides. It can only be resolved by those living within the borders of Israel and Palestine taking time to understand each other until they come to a place where they can coexist, co-prosper and eventually cooperate,” he stated.

Jonathan further stated that for peace to reign, both sides must show restraint.

“For that to happen, what is needed, in the immediate term, is a ceasefire, followed by massive confidence building on both sides.

“That is what the international community should aim for. Peace. It is achievable.

“I sue for peace in both Israel and Palestine, and urge that every international support should be towards deescalating the conflict, rather than escalating it,” he added.

Jonathan’s comments came after the United Nations (UN) called for an end to the fighting in Palestine between Israel and Hamas.

After a clash between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli police operatives on Monday, the escalation began.