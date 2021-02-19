Gombe State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on within Billiri local government area following eruption of violence in Billiri town, which has degenerated into a security threat to both lives and property.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the state government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the state government pledges its commitment to the protection of lives and properties.

The statement added that it has suspended all forms of gatherings in Billiri local government.

The state government directs security agencies to strict compliance with the curfew directive except those personnel providing essential services.