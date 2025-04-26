The Economic and Organised Crime Office of Ghana has handed over 204 victims and 27 suspects involved in cyber-related human trafficking to Nigeria’s National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

The handover was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and took place in Lagos.

Speaking during the event, NIDCOM Chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa credited the success of the operation to the support of financial institution and telecommunications giant Airtel.

According to NAPTIP Lagos Zonal Commander, Comfort Agboko, the victims will undergo profiling and rehabilitation, while the suspects will be transferred to relevant authorities for prosecution.