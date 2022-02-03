Gbajabiamila angrily adjourns plenary over absence of Order Paper

Plenary activities at the House of Representatives were stalled on Thursday following absence of Order Paper.

The Speaker who came in at about 11.20 am with some principal officers, became angry when the Clerk, his Deputy and other key officers in the chamber were not on their seats.

Advertisement

He directed the immediate transfer of the Clerk to the Rules and Business Committee over non availability of order paper and votes of proceedings.

A visibly angry Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila directed the immediate transfer of the officer in charge before adjourning the sitting to Tuesday.