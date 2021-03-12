The new Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General Sanusi Dahiru has charged Officers and Soldiers of the Garrison to key into the Vision of the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru which is to “Have a Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a joint Environment.’’

Major General Dahiru gave this charge in his maiden address to Officers and Soldiers of Army Headquarters Garrison shortly after assumption of Command as the 25 Commander of the Garrison He advised Officers and Soldiers of Garrison to apply their professionalism in studying the capacity of Sister Services in other to improve their Operational Efficiency in a Joint environment.

The new Commander Major General Dahiru directed Officers and Soldiers to bring up new ideas that will improve their individual performances and the Garrison in general by thinking outside the box instead of being routine in approach to issues.

He called on Officers to be proactive in nature and warned Officers and Soldiers to be time conscious because he is a time stickler. Speaking earlier in his farewell address to both Officers and Soldiers of Garrison, the outgone Commander Major General Ayuba Ted Hamman expressed satisfaction with the level of performance of the Garrison personnel.

He charged them to sustain their tempo of performance under the new Commander and expressed his confidence in the ability of the new Commander to perform well if not better than him.

The outgone Commander has been deployed to Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.