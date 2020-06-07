Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray are considering an offer of around €8m to €10m to sign Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru on a permanent deal from Monaco.

The French club are ready to sell the 23-year-old but only for the same amount that he was signed from Premier League club Everton, last summer.

Onyekuru struggled for regular playing time at Monaco with the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder, Islam Slimani, and Gelson Martins ahead of him in the pecking order.

He made only four appearances in the first half of the season before joining Galatasaray on loan.