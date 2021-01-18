The Deputy Registrar of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, Dr Amos Arijesuyo who was allegedly shot by some hoodlums at Iwaraja Area of Ilesa-Akure Expressway in Osun State, on Saturday, has reportedly passed away.

Arijesuyo, who worked at the Guidance and Counselling section of the Students Affairs Department of the University was allegedly attacked by the hoodlums, alongside his driver and one other unidentified person.

The management of the University disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday.

The statement issued by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications of FUTA, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo said Arijesuyo died as a result of injuries sustained during the attack.

The institution, in the statement titled, ‘FUTA condemns killing of its Deputy Registrar,’ described the death of the deceased as a shock.

The statement read in parts, “The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, with deep regret and pain, announces the demise of one of its Deputy Registrars, Dr Amos Arijesuyo, Head, Guidance and Counseling Unit, Students Affairs Division, who died on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Dr Arijesuyo died of injuries from the gunshots wound he suffered when his private vehicle was attacked along the Ilesa-Akure Road in the evening of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

“Dr Arijesuyo was returning to Akure from a trip to Ibadan when his vehicle ran into an ambush laid by unknown gunmen who were operating on the road around 5.30pm. The bandits shot sporadically at the vehicle targeting the five occupants. Unfortunately, some of the bullets hit Dr Arijesuyo and the driver. The driver managed to drive the vehicle away from the scene of the attack and concerted efforts were made to seek immediate medical help.

“However Dr Arijesuyo succumbed to the fatal injuries from the gunshots he suffered during the hellish encounter while the driver is recuperating at a hospital.

“Dr Arijesuyo’s death is a big loss to FUTA, the academic community in Nigeria and beyond.

It is a death that should not have happened in the first place. It is the hope of the management, staff and students of FUTA, that security agencies will go after the evil men who carried out the dastardly act and make them face the full weight of the law and just recompense for their heinous crime.”