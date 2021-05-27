One hundred students from the College of Health and Technology in Ijero-Ekiti collapsed after allegedly inhaling chemicals during a campus fumigation exercise.

In a statement by the Ekiti State Ministry of Health, it said the incident took place on Wednesday.

Thirty six of the affected students were still on admission while the rest had been treated and discharged, according to the Health Ministry.

The statement reads: “Today, we received information that a number of students from the Ekiti State College of Health Technology Ijero were hospitalised at State Specialist Hospital Ijero, as a result of an ill-timed fumigation exercise.

“About 100 students were affected, but when the Honourable Commissioner for Health Oybanji Filani & other representatives of the State Government got to the facility, only 36 students were still admitted as others had been treated and discharged.

“Two of the 36 students still admitted had to be transferred to Afe Babalola University Multi-System Hospital and Federal Medical Centre Ido for further treatment and observation”.

“We regret this situation and we are closely monitoring the hospitalised students to ensure they fully recover.

“We are also in close communication with the school and other concerned bodies to ensure that we investigate the incident to prevent another occurrence “Mr. Filani said.

The commissioner empathised and appealed to the students of the college to remain calm and not destroy health equipment and facilities as this could have a negative counter effect on the situation.