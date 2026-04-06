Rising insecurity and crime continue to shape global safety concerns, with many countries still grappling with challenges linked to political instability, economic hardship, organised crime, and weak law enforcement systems. The latest findings from the Numbeo Crime Index 2026 as sighted by TVC News Online, highlight stark disparities in safety…...

Rising insecurity and crime continue to shape global safety concerns, with many countries still grappling with challenges linked to political instability, economic hardship, organised crime, and weak law enforcement systems.

The latest findings from the Numbeo Crime Index 2026 as sighted by TVC News Online, highlight stark disparities in safety across nations, ranking countries based on perceived crime levels and public sense of security.

According to the report, Papua New Guinea, Venezuela, and Haiti top the list of countries with the highest crime levels globally, reflecting persistent issues with violence and insecurity.

The index, which relies on user-contributed data and perceptions, assigns higher scores to countries with greater reported concerns about crime, while lower scores indicate safer environments.

Below are the top 11 most dangerous countries in 2026:

1. Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea ranks highest with a crime index of 80.9

2. Venezuela

Venezuela ranks second with a crime index of 80.4

3. Haiti

Haiti ranks third country with high rate of insecurity having scored a crime index of 80.1

4. Afghanistan

Afghanistan ranks fourth insecure country with a crime index of 74.8

5. South Africa

South Africa ranks fifth insecure country having recorded a crime index of 74.5

6. Honduras

Honduras ranks sixth insecure country with a crime index of 71.9.

7. Trinidad And Tobago

Trinidad And Tobago ranks seventh insecure country with a crime index of 71.2.

8. Syria

Syria ranks eighth insecure country with a crime index of 67.5.

9. Jamaica

Jamaica ranks ninth insecure country with a crime index of 67.5.

10. Guyana

Guyana ranks 10th insecure country with a crime index of 66.9, having grappled with challenges such as robbery, drug-related crime, and limited law enforcement capacity.

11. Peru

Peru ranks 11th insecure country although it has the same crime index with Guyana (66.9) having faced rising urban violence, extortion, and organized crime.Gg