The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba has broken his silence on the newly announced fuel price increase by the Federal government.

Wabba and his Trade Union Congress counterpart and the leadership of the organised labour have not reacted since Friday when the federal government raised the pump price to N170 per litre.

Wabba, in a statement made available to newsmen Monday evening, said labour condemns and rejects the recent increase in price of petrol, adding that the increment has only exacerbated the current level of pain and anguish in the country.

He added that the increase is a violation of the agreement between the Federal and organised labour and has cast labour in bad light despite its good intent in negotiating with government.