Breaking News

French Govt to invest $70m to boost renewable energy projects in Nigeria

French Govt to invest $70m to boost renewable energy projects in Nigeria

The French government has announced that it will spend $70 million in renewable energy projects in Nigeria through the French Development Agency/Agence Francaise de Development (AFD).

According to the report, Mr Chukwudumije Igwe, Member, Project and Structured Finance, Sub Sahara Africa, Access Bank, made this known at the Sustainable Use of Natural Resources and Energy Finance (SUNREF) Nigeria programme investor conference in Lagos.

Mr Igwe added that “Through Access Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa (UBA), the $70 million cash would be released to renewable energy stakeholders,”

He went on to say that the fund would be used to increase investment in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector and aid in the battle against pollution, and that SUNREF was committed to supporting projects that were creative, energy-efficient, and renewable throughout the continent.

Mr Javier Betancourt, Team Lead, SUNREF Nigeria, stated that the 70 million US dollars was not nearly enough, but it was a start because what Nigeria needed was in the billions, adding that over 80 million Nigerians were completely without electricity, while the remaining 100 million were partially electrified.

“The investment needed is enormous and $70 million does not even begin to cover it, but it does help start things.

“This fund we are bringing in will be longer terms with minimum of five years and these are concessional lending rates which would help to finance these projects,” he said.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Three people feared dead as bridge collapses in Kwara

TVCN
Jun 15, 2020

The collapse of a bridge embarkment in Oko-Erin, Ilorin, the Kwara state capital has claimed (more…)

Abducted father of Zamfara Assembly Speaker dies in bandits' custody

Abducted father of Zamfara Assembly Speaker dies in bandits’ custody

TVCN
Oct 3, 2021

The father of the Speaker, Zamfara state House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magarya, have been confirmed…

INEC creates additional 1,235 polling units in Imo State

TVCN
May 5, 2021

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created additional 1,235 polling units in Imo…

Canada-Nigeria summit: FG invites investors to explore opportunities in infrastructures

TVCN
Nov 6, 2018

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has invited Canadian investors to explore opportunities in Nigeria in social…

TVC News Special Reports

UN, France disagree over report into January air raid in Mali

30 Mar 2021 10.37 pm

A French air attack January killed at least…

Continue reading

Germany, France demand immediate release of activist Osman Kavala ahead Gezi retrial

19 May 2021 5.30 pm

German and French government officials have…

Continue reading

COVID-19: French cities begin month-long curfew to tackle virus spike

18 Oct 2020 2.54 pm

A new night curfew has come into force in…

Continue reading