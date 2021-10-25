 Four killed, three injured as locals, herders clash in Zango Kataf LGA

At least four persons have been reportedly killed and three others injured in brutal clash between some locals and herders in Zango Kataf Local Government Area, that’s in Kaduna State.

According to reports by the security authoritues the clash occurred along cattle routes in Jankasa village in Zangon Kataf Local council and later escalated into a fierce fire exchange between the two groups before the arrival of security operatives.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, in a security report on Monday.

Following the incident, according to the Commissioner, a group of armed men attacked some herders at Manchok in Kaura Local Government Area, in what security agencies described an apparent reprisal.

Mr Samuel Aruwan pointed out that 13 cows were killed and troops recovered 25 others.

Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.

The governor appealed to members of the affected community and residents of Kaduna to uphold lawful actions over violent conduct at all times.