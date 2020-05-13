Forty one COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Sokoto state Isolation centre after testing negative, twice.

Sokoto State Commissioner for Health and Chairman, Taskforce on COVID-19, Mohammed Ali Iname revealed this to Journalists during a press briefing.

He said nineteen persons had earlier been discharged from the isolation centre and another set of twenty two on Tuesday.

Mr. Iname said thirteen persons have so far lost their lives from complications arising from COVID-19 in the state.

“Contact tracing is ongoing. We have identified 844 contacts, tested 436 suspected cases and certified that 176 cases are positive,” the Commissioner explained.

He also advised residents in the state not to stigmatize discharged patients saying being ill with coronavirus is not a death sentence.