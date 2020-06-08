The 22nd of June 2020 has been fixed for the Governorship Primary of the All progressives Congress in Edo state.

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has said he is optimistic the forthcoming gubernatorial election will redefine the tenets of the democratic system in Nigeria.

Mr Obaseki said this during a ‘Thank You’ tour to Principal Officers and Leaders in the Wards of Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor also cleared doubts about his Certificates and reaffirmed readiness to participate and win the ticket of the APC at the Governorship Primary.

Governor Obaseki defined politics as revamping the healthcare system, development of infrastructure and delivery of service in every sector for the benefit of the people.

The Governor urged the people to be wary of the antics of those spreading rumours in the run-up to the elections scheduled for September.

Members of the APC also gave assurances of support for the Edo State Governor’s bid to emerge the candidate of the party.

Governor Obaseki was accompanied on the visit by his Chief of Staff, Mr Osaze Uzamere; Special Adviser on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah; Special Adviser on Politics, (Edo South), Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, and APC Chairman in Oredo LGA, Mr. Godwin Alabi, among others.