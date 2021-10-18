Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dead

Former Secretary of State Colin L. Powell has died, he was aged 84 years.

“General Colin L. Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications with Covid 19,” his family wrote on Facebook.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” they said

His relatives stated in the post that he was fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

Colin Powell was the first Black US secretary of State and served in a number of Republican administrations, including as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for President George H W Bush during the Persian Gulf War and Secretary of State for George W Bush.