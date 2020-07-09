A former chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association in Ondo state, Dr Michael Adeyeri has died of COVID-19 infection.

Mr. Adeyeri who is the founder of Shekinah Hospital, Alagbaka was to have died in his hospital after attending to a patient.

The current chairman of the NMA, Dr. Wale Oke confirmed this to TVC News

He is also a doctor on the payroll of the state government.

His death has continued to elicit reactions from medical practitioners and health workers.

His hospital has also continued to host sympathizers of different shades.