A former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, Bamidele Akingboye, popularly known as OBA, has passed away....

A former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, Bamidele Akingboye, popularly known as OBA, has passed away.

His Personal Assistant and Media Adviser, Oyeniyi Iwakun, confirmed the development in a statement made available to journalists.

Mr. Akingboye was said to have died at his residence in Victoria Garden City, Lagos.

Until his death, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Benshore Maritime and Clog Oil Systems, as well as the President of WeAfrica Group.

He also held the traditional title of Olowomeye I of Ikaleland.

He is survived by his wives, children, grandchildren, and siblings. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

.