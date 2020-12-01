A former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has said neither him nor any former governor in the Senate is there to sleep.

He described insinuations that former state governors elected into the Senate were unproductive as baseless and untrue.

Orji, who represents Abia Central Senatorial District, said this while inspecting one of his constituency projects at Okwuta Primary School, Isieke Ibeku, on Sunday.

He said, “You see, all this hate speech – people saying that former governors are there sleeping. Are we sleeping and producing those bills? They say former governors go there to relax, they are sleeping, and that they are not doing anything. But you see the output of one person and all of us. Combine them and you will know the total output that we have generated in the senate.”

The former governor of Abia State explained that the 12-classroom block, which is part of his 2019/2020 constituency projects, will improve the enrolment of pupils and provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

He further explained that the project was one of three projects in his constituency.