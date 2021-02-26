A former Chief Judge of the federal high court Abuja, Justice Adamu Kafarati has died of a Cardiac arrest

He was reported to have had the heart attack at about 7:30pm on 25th February 2021 after his usual evening Magrib prayer in Abuja.

Justice Adamu Kafarati was Born on the 25th of July, 1954 at Kwami, Gombe State, he was appointed to the Federal High Court Bench on 31st October, 1991.

He became the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on 16th September, 2017 and was confirmed as the substantive Chief Judge on 19th June, 2018.

Late Justice Kafarati retired from the Federal High Court Bench on the 25th July, 2019.

He has since been laid to rest at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.