Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development Samson Uche Oga has advised miners in Sokoto State to form themselves into a cooperative to benefit from the five billion naira set aside by the federal government to development the mining sector.

The minister stated this during an interactive session with artisan miners in State.

He said forming a cooperative will make it easier for the government to help miners maximise the benefits in the sector.

According to him, Nigeria cannot of continue to depend on hydrocarbon which its future is bleak at the moment.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari is committed and sincere about the development of the sector.