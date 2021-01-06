The Chairman of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses, Justice Doris Okuwobi, said the Lagos State Government has paid forensic analysts to examine the Lekki toll gate for 21 days.

Okuwobi, who noted that a huge amount of money was paid to the experts, stated that the experts would search for evidence of live bullets at the toll gate and its surroundings, and evidence of bloodstain.

The chairman disclosed this following an application by the operators of the toll gate seeking to regain access to the facility.

According to her, the experts would have commenced their analysis but were delayed due to the inaccessibility to the building where the equipment needed were kept.

She said, “The forensic analysis will clear a lot of issues in the incident of October 20, 2020. The desire is that the panel will unearth the truth of what happened. The application by the LCC for permission to have access to the toll gate must, therefore, await the outcome of the forensic examination.”

One of the lawyers of the #EndSARSs protesters, Adesina Ogunlana, had urged the court for the third time not to release the toll gate to its operators pending the outcome of the forensic analysis.

Granting his prayer, Justice Okuwobi declined the LCC’s request to take possession of the facility and adjourned till January 29 for a report on the outcome of the analysis.

Also, the Reddington Hospital, Lekki submitted the medical reports of 30 persons who were attended to during the #EndSARS protest.

The panel adjourned till January 30 for the examination of hospital’s witnesses.