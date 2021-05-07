Foreign Direct Investment dipped by 33.3 per cent which amounted to $30m in January from $90m in December.

This is according to the latest statistics from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s January report on capital importation and capital outflow.

Estimated data revealed a reduction in capital importation during the review period, reflecting the tight global financial conditions and narrowing interest rate differentials, occasioned by low yields on domestic money market instruments.

A total of $380 million new capital was imported into the economy in January 2021, compared with $550 million in December 2020.