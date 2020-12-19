The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, has been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

Frank Mba, a Lawyer, is an alumnus of the University of Lagos where he studied Law.

He also has a Masters Degree in Law from the University of Dundee, Scotland- United Kingdom.

A product of the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano where he had his initial police trainings, Frank is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy, Quantico- USA.

He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from the Harvard University, USA.

Until his promotion, he was a deputy Commissioner of Police.

A passionate and versatile police officer who has worked in multiple police units and departments across the country, Frank has attended some of the finest Law Enforcement trainings, both within and outside Nigeria.

These include: Countering Violent Extremism and Police Leadership Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), Roswell, New Mexico, USA (2018); Strategic Leadership and Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos (2017); Crisis and Disaster Management Course, Israel (2013); Managing the Media in Crisis Situations, School of Media and Communications, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos (2013).

Others include US-sponsored International Visitor Leadership Program, with special focus on International Crime Issues, Washington DC (2010); General Criminal Investigation Course at the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA), Botswana (2009); Middle Management Course on Global Peace Operations in Vicenza, Italy (2008); amongst others.