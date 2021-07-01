Donald Rumsfeld, a former Congressman and US Secretary of Defence most known for his role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has died just short of his 89th birthday, according to his spokesman.

Rumsfeld died on Wednesday in Taos, New Mexico, surrounded by family

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” his family said in a statement.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger – himself a notorious foreign policy hawk – once described Rumsfeld as “the most ruthless man” he knew and “a skilled full-time politician-bureaucrat in whom ambition, ability and substance fuse seamlessly.”