The remains of Second Republic Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa has been buried in the State capital.

Those who attended the funeral say his death is a big loss to the nation.

Balarabe Musa is the first Governor to have been impeached in Nigeria’s political history.

Well-wishers, most of them politicians were at the residence of former second republic governor of Kaduna state, Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa.

Prominent among those present were two former governors of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Ramalan Yero.

The Late Balarabe Musa died in the early hours of Wednesday after suffering from a protracted illness.