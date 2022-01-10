Fmr Imo Speaker, Lawman Duruji, others abducted by gunmen

Former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Lawman Duruji, has been kidnapped.

Mr Duruji was kidnapped at Ehime Mbano LGA in Oriagu while returning from an event on Saturday, according to sources.

A businessman from Owerri, identified as Ezzybee, has also been kidnapped.

Ezzybee was kidnapped on Sunday while on the way to watch a local football match.

The wife of Frank Onwunere, an ex-chairman of Okigwe Local Government Area, has also been kidnapped.

Unidentified persons were also kidnapped at the Okwelle junction in the state’s Onuimo LGA, as well as the Umbomiri junction in the state’s Mbaitoli and Amaraku LGAs.

Separate kidnappings occurred in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for the command, Micheal Abattam, said that the command was on the trail of the kidnappers.

He disclosed that one of the victims who was kidnapped at Ubomiri had been rescued by the police.