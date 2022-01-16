Fmr Haitian Senator John Joel arrested in Jamaica over president’s assassination

Jamaican authorities have announced the arrest of John Joel Joseph, a former Haitian senator who is a main suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in July 2022.

Joseph, a well-known Haitian politician mentioned by authorities as a suspect in Moise’s murder, was caught in a hideout on Friday, according to Dennis Brooks, a spokesman for the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Former Foreign Minister Claude Joseph, who briefly served as interim Prime Minister following Moise’s assassination, hailed Joseph’s arrest, stating there was no safe haven for anyone involved in Moise’s assassination.

“The arrest of John Joel Joseph shows that there will be no hiding place for those who are directly or indirectly involved in the assassination,” he wrote on Twitter.

Joseph is Jamaica’s second suspect apprehended. Mario Antonio Palacios, a former Colombian soldier, was captured by Jamaican officials in late October.

Assailants with assault rifles came into Moise’s private mansion in Port-au-Prince on July 7 and shot him dead, sparking a massive manhunt and inquiry throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.