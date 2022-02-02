Fmr Bayelsa Senator Ben Murray-Bruce announces death of Mother, Margaret

Ben Murray-Bruce, a former Senator from Bayelsa East Senatorial District, has confirmed the death of his mother, Margaret Murray-Bruce.

Mrs Margaret died Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The former Senator who shared pictures of his mum on his official Instagram handle said “Life. Indeed, like sand in the wind, today it’s here, tomorrow it’s gone. My mum is gone. She died at 4:40am this morning. My gem of inestimable value, my support system, my best friend, my everything—she’s gone.

My consolation is that in her lifetime, I gave her not just everything that money could buy, but most importantly, I gave her my presence, my time, my everything. On uncountable occasions, I will go to her house to hug her and play with her for no reason but love, the kind that only sons share with their mums. I love you, mum, and I miss you. This one hurts so bad. Forever yours. “