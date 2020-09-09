The people of Margai in Kebbe local government area of Sokoto State have been cut off from the rest of the State following a devastating flood that washed away the bridge linking the town to other parts of the State.

An official of the State Emergency Management Agency told TVCNEWS that the damage done by the flood is massive and has put thousands of households into a precarious situation.

The official who was not authorised to speak on the matter, said Kebbe in the Southern Senatorial district of the State is an agrarian community and the flood aside washing away the only bridge linking the town to other parts of the State also washed away several hectares of farmlands.

The emergency management agency is scheduled to visit the area on Wednesday for on the spot assessment to ascertain the level of damage done by the flood.

Meanwhile, residents in the community are calling for urgent action to reconnect the town to the rest of the State.

Kebbe local government area borders Tambuwal local government area and also borders Aliero, Jega, Mayama and Koko all in Kebb State.