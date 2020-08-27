More than thirty five thousand farmers have been affected by devastating flood that washed away thousand hectares of farm lands across the twenty one local government area of Kebbi state.

Chairman of the state Emergency Management Agency , Sani Dododo revealed this to newsmen shortly after visiting Jega local government area for on the spot assessment.

Mr. Dododo says the federal government rice revolution will be affected as most rice farming communities have been submerged.

He wants Federal government through the National Emergency Management Agency to urgently assistant, the farmers.

Meanwhile, the state emergency management agency have summoned an emergency meeting to discuss the way forward.