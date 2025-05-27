Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged citizens to unite against bullying in all forms as the nation commemorates Children’s Day 2025.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the First Lady extended her warmest wishes to children across the country and expressed deep concern over the impact of bullying on young lives.

“This year’s theme, ‘Stand Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation’, speaks to our shared responsibility to protect and empower the young hearts and minds who represent the promise of Nigeria’s future,” she said.

Highlighting the long-term emotional, social, and academic damage bullying can cause, Senator Tinubu stressed the importance of creating a safe and nurturing environment for all children—whether at school, in the community, or online.

“Every child deserves to grow up in an environment that is safe, supportive, and free from fear,” she said.

Drawing on her role as a mother, the First Lady called on all Nigerians to actively combat bullying and to instil values of compassion and empathy in the younger generation.

“Let us teach our children that strength lies in compassion, and that true leadership begins with looking out for one another,” she added.

Her message aligns with broader national efforts to promote child welfare and end violence against children, as outlined in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.