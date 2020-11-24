New York’s first African-American Mayor David Dinkins has died.

Mr. Dinkins died on Monday, the New York City Police Department confirmed. The department said officers were called to the former mayor’s home around 9:30pm on Monday. Initial indications were that he died of natural causes.

He was aged 93 years.

The former Mayor’s death comes a little over a month after his wife, Joyce, died at their home at Upper East Side, New York. She was 89 years.

Dinkins broke barriers with his 1989 election, managing to defeat three-term incumbent Ed Koch during the Democratic primary that year and later to beat Republican Rudy Giuliani in the general election to become the city’s 106th mayor.

Early Tuesday, Mr. Giuliani expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying of Dinkins, “He gave a great deal of his life in service to our great City. That service is respected and honored by all.”