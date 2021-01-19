A section of the Sokoto Central market has been gutted by fire.

Although the cause of the fire incident is yet unknown,] an official of the state fire service said the inferno started as early as 5:00am.

Operatives of fire services, traders are making efforts to put out the fire as at the time of filing this report.

Sokoto Central Market fire still raging as efforts continue to put out fire