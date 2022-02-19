Breaking News

Fire Guts IDP Camp in Borno, 5 dead, over 100 shelters affected

Fire Guts IDPS' Camp, 5 killed, 100 shelters affected Burnt IDP Camp in Borno State

No fewer than five persons lost their lives after a fire outbreak in an Internally Displaced Persons Camp in maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

The inferno occurred at Muna Al-Badawi IDP camp, raising over 1000 temporarily shelters and about 10,000 IDPs got affected.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Unfortunately three persons including a child lost their lives during the incident.

Advertisement

The State Emergency Management Agency in a quick response assured to provide relive items for those affected by the inferno.

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply