Fire Guts IDP Camp in Borno, 5 dead, over 100 shelters affected

No fewer than five persons lost their lives after a fire outbreak in an Internally Displaced Persons Camp in maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

The inferno occurred at Muna Al-Badawi IDP camp, raising over 1000 temporarily shelters and about 10,000 IDPs got affected.

Unfortunately three persons including a child lost their lives during the incident.

The State Emergency Management Agency in a quick response assured to provide relive items for those affected by the inferno.