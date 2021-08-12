An early morning fire has razed the Studios of Nigeria’s first full HD Television, Hi-Impact TV.

Hi-Impact television station is an arm of Solution Media & Infotech and operates from the premises of Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park & Resort located at Ibafo, Ogun State.

Managing Director, Solution Media & Infotech, Adeyeloye Lipede, in a statement said the staff of the TV station and that of the Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park & Resort curtailed the spread of the fire before the arrival of men of Ogun State and Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) fire services who were able to put out the fire.

The statement added that “No life was lost in the unfortunate incident and the Amusement Park & Resort is still intact.

“The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained.

“Meanwhile normal summer activities at the Park have been scheduled to resume by Thursday 19th August, 2021.”