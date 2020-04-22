Nigeria’s Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed has condoled with the president over the death of his Chief Of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Mrs Ahmed said the deceased was a technocrat per excellence, always on the path of greater good fighting for the weak and vulnerable.

She described her experience working with the former Chief of Staff as profound because he was of strong principles and a thorough loyalist.

The minister who says she received the news with profound sadness and deep sorrow, prayed that Allah forgives his trespasses and grants him eternal rest.