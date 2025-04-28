The Federal Government, in partnership with the World Bank, is working to stimulate private sector investment in digital infrastructure to create high-quality jobs for young Nigerians, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recently concluded World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C., Edun highlighted that a key element of the collaboration is the rollout of digital infrastructure to support Nigeria’s growing youth population.

He described the partnership as a unified commitment to tackling unemployment, fostering inclusive prosperity, and building a workforce equipped for the modern digital economy.

Following the Development Committee Meeting, Edun noted that World Bank Governors — who are Finance Ministers of member countries — have collectively agreed to prioritise employment generation as a central pillar of development.

He said this focus aligns closely with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places job creation at the heart of Nigeria’s economic revitalisation efforts.

Edun emphasised the crucial role of multilateral financial institutions, particularly the World Bank, in shaping global development priorities.

He said efforts to create sustainable jobs and stimulate inclusive growth would now receive greater attention.

The minister reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to unlocking private capital to drive productivity, attract both local and foreign investment, and accelerate job creation across sectors, stressing that employment remains the most effective route to reducing poverty and inequality.

Earlier, Edun had urged the Bretton Woods institutions to extend stronger financial backing to reform-minded economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, through innovative support instruments to aid bold economic transformation programmes.

He explained that under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria is pursuing an ambitious reform agenda aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability, promoting inclusive growth, and positioning the country for long-term prosperity.

Key measures include the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of foreign exchange windows, and a comprehensive overhaul of the tax system to broaden the revenue base and improve fiscal efficiency.

Calling on global investors, Edun declared that “Nigeria is open for business”, adding that the country is ready to engage actively with development partners, investors, and multilateral institutions to advance its economic transformation agenda.

He stated that the government is targeting a more than doubling of economic growth — from the current three per cent to seven per cent — driven by accelerated activities in agriculture, infrastructure development, and the transformation of the financial sector through more efficient payment systems and banking stability.

Edun concluded that investor confidence is growing, both in the Nigerian currency and in broader investment prospects.