The Federal Government will inaugurate the Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee (PCEC) on Thursday, 24th April 2025, as part of efforts to streamline port operations and enhance service delivery.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima will chair the launch at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters in Lagos, with over 50 heads of government agencies and private sector leaders in attendance.

Key Objectives of the PCEC: Reduce cargo delays and improve operational efficiency, Enhance transparency in port and customs processes, Strengthen coordination between public and private sector stakeholders, Prioritise customer-focused reforms to ease trade bottlenecks.

The committee, a public-private initiative, aims to identify and resolve systemic inefficiencies hindering Nigeria’s trade competitiveness and economic growth.

NPA Managing Director Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho welcomed the initiative, stating: “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to removing red tape and facilitating smoother trade operations.”