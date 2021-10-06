Breaking News

FG threatens State of Emergency in Anambra to ensure Elections hold

Latest Breaking Political News In Nigeria Today; FG threatens to impose State of Emergency in Anambra to ensure Order, Elections Abubakar Malami9SAN) Attorney General of the Federation

The Federal Government has threatened to declare a state of emergency in Anambra to ensure that the November 6 governorship election in the state takes place.

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, made the disclosure on Wednesday after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The minister said the government is determined to ensure a hitch-free election in Anambra despite the wave of attacks and killings in the state.

The minister said the government has resolved that the election will take place, adding that it will ensure the provision of security for the exercise.

