The federal Government through the National Home Grown School feeding Programme is targeting children from more than sixty thousand homes for Palliatives in Ogun State.

The Presidential team made this known while meeting the representative of the State Government and handing over of the relief materials



TVC News Kazeem Olowe reports that despite the closure of schools and to cushion the effect of the lockdown on children and their parents, the federal government has packaged food relief items to be distributed to beneficiaries of the programme.

The relief materials would be distributed to one third of the existing beneficiaries in the state in the first batch.

The Special Adviser to the President on National Home Grown School feeding Programme said the programme only captures children between primary one to three.

The State Coordinator of the programme explained that the project will come in batches.

She added that they shall ensure proper distribution of the materials devoid of politics or sentiments.