Federal, states and local governments have shared N547.309 Billion for the month of May.

The federal government received N219.79 Billion, states received N152.43 Billion and local governments got N114.09 Billion.

Oil producing states received N37.02 Billion as 13 percent derivation.

The Petroleum Profit Tax, import duty and value added tax recorded increases, while companies income tax, oil royalties and excise duty declined.