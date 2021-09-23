FG sets up two new satellite companies under NIGCOMSAT

The Federal Government through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has unveiled two new companies created from the Nigerian Communications Satellite {NIGCOMSAT).

The two new firms formed by the Nigerian Communications Satellite are the Satellite Infrastructure Company (SIC) and the Satellite Broadband and Broadcasting Company (SBBC).

At the recently concluded NIGCOMSAT Stakeholders’ Forum, titled “NIGCOMSAT Ltd: The Present and the Future,” the new companies were introduced to stakeholders and channel partners.

The SIC, according to Mr. Pantami, will provide satellite upstream services such as transponder leasing, in-orbit testing (IOT), and carrier spectrum management (CSM).

He added that the SBBC sought to provide satellite downstream services such; as broadband internet services and broadcasting services, amongst others.

The managing director of NIGCOMSAT, Abimbola Alale, said it was repositioning itself for potential opportunities and risks, hence,” the creation of operational structures, to facilitate its business aspirations.

Mr. Alale added that the stakeholders’ forum would afford NIGCOMSAT an opportunity to take stock of its achievements in the preceding years.

She said: “it was also the perfect avenue for channel partners and stakeholders in the telecoms industry to review NIGCOMSAT’s performance and operations.

“NIGCOMSAT is a key player in the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020-2025), as published by the Federal Ministry of communications and digital economy and launched by President Muhammadu Buhari.

”The forum, thus, highlighted the contributions of NIGCOMSAT Ltd. as a national digital economy service infrastructure, providing satellite communication solutions to an array of customers.”

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, Gbenga Adebayo, commended the operations of NIGCOMSAT Ltd. in a speech about the company’s contributions throughout the years.

He urged its debtors to strive to pay up within the stipulated time for all the services rendered.

“Satellite operations are key to telecommunications growth in the country, so NIGCOMSAT Ltd. should be guided to succeed by all stakeholders,” he said.