The Federal Government has secured the release of sixty out of the seventy three Nigerians imprisoned in Tanzania.

Head of Media and Public Relations Unit, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, who disclosed this notes that the agency had been working on repatriation of prisoners before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Balogun said the amnesty for the prisoners was eventually made possible by the Nigerian ambassador to Tanzania.

He also revealed that the commission has been visiting other correctional facilities in Tanzania to check for Nigerians who are serving jail terms.