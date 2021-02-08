The Federal Government has sealed an Abuja-based laboratory for issuing fake COVID-19 results to international travellers.

The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, disclosed this on Monday at the weekly press briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said the development followed an investigation conducted by the government after a media report last year revealed underhand dealings of some laboratories issuing fake results.

Ihekweazu said based on that report, an investigation was conducted and the affected laboratory was sealed with the assistance of the Federal Capital Territory Authority.