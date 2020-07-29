The Federal Government has released a comprehensive schedule for various National Examinations for exit classes, spanning from 17th August to 18th November 2020.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations Ben Bem Goong stated that the National Business and Technical Examination Board, examinations will start on the 21st September and end by 15th October 2020.

The Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, for SS3, conducted by NECO will start on the 5th of October and end on the 18th of November, 2020.

The Basic Education Certificate Examinations, for JSS 3 also conducted by NECO, will start on the 24th of August and end on the 7th of September, 2020.

Also, the National Common Entrance Examination, which is a one-day NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges will run in-between the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations which is on Saturday, 17th October 2020.

The statement further indicates that the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies examination will commence on Wednesday, 23rd September and end by 17th October 2020

Registration for the NECO SSCE, which is on-going, is expected to end on the 10th of September, 2020.