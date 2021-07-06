President Muhammadu Buhari has restated the commitment of his administration towards promoting energy efficiency and ensuring energy security to all Nigerians.

The President stated this at the official commissioning of the 1.52 MWp/2.28 MWh Solar Microgrid System built by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the President said that the 1.52 MegaWatts Solar System is a project that delivers on so many of the Federal Government’s commitments at the Local and International levels.

The President explained that the Solar Microgrid System is part of Nigeria’s commitment to the Paris Climate Change Agreement which he signed on behalf of the country to reduce carbon emission globally.

He commended the Ministry of Works and Housing, saying that the project has placed the Federal Government as a champion on the use of renewable energy, not just off-grid and for the last-mile, but also within urban contexts for commercial users.

Similarly, the President noted that the project has added to government objective of economy Plan of Ease of doing Business which is a major objective of the Federal Government economic plan to grow the economy and create jobs.. He urged other MDAs to key into the initiative.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola,SAN said that the project was approved by the Federal Executive Council on the 20th March 2019 at the time the Ministry of Power was part of Works and Housing.

“I express our appreciation to members of the Federal Executive Council who voted to entrust our Ministry with this project,” he said.

Explaining the scope of the project, Fashola said the Ministry has delivered a 1.52 MegaWatts Solar System based on the mandate of the Federal Executive Council, and it would provide uninterrupted power supply to 5 blocks housing the Ministry of Works and Housing and Ministry of Environment and Lands.

In fulfillment of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of creating jobs, the Minister said that the project employed 382 artisans and 176 skilled workers throughout its duration.

Continuing, he said that the project would see to the reduction of average diesel consumption from 764,248 litres per annum to 166,825 litres per annum and cost saving of NGN270,945,000 over 20 years and contribute towards the reduction of government operational expenses and reduction of recurrent expenditure.

“With this investment we have built our own Mini-Grid, in consonance with our Administration’s policy to promote off grid option, thereby making more of the on-grid power available to ordinary Nigerians who cannot afford the cost of investing in off-grid power,” he said.

The impressive event also received goodwill messages from the Honourable Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar and the Deputy Secretary General of United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed.