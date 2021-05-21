The Director, Department of Federal Public Assets Maintenance (FPAM) in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing Tina Onokwai, said the Ministry has engaged Facility Managers for the 24 Federal Government Secretariats in the six geo-political zones.

She made this remark while presenting her departmental progress report at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja

.The Director explained that each Facility Manager carried out the Janitorial, Security, Horticulture and Minor repair works at the Federal Government Secretariats and a total number of Fifty-Nine (59) Workers, which included Plumbers, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, carpenters, cleaners, Security personnel, gardeners and administrative staff, were engaged by the Facility Managers.

She added that the tools and consumables procured for the work of facility management were varied and included detergents, disinfectants, air fresheners brooms, glass wipes, industrial extension cables, scrubbing machines chemical sprayers, lawn mowers, sprinklers and hoses among others while the procurement of these items enabled the creation of wealth even at the grassroots.

According to her, the Ministry also carried out the rehabilitation in phases and the rehabilitation works in each Secretariat engaged 5,445 direct labour consisting of contractor and labour , 465 Suppliers and 514 food vendors, while about 6,424 employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled Nigerians, including suppliers and food vendors nationwide were granted.

The rehabilitation and facility management works on the Secretariats were in line with the National Public Buildings Maintenance Policy that provided a framework and attendant guidelines for the management and maintenance of all Federal Government-owned buildings across the country.