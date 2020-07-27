The federal government has opened negotiations with resident doctors.

The meeting is to stop the doctors from going ahead with their planned nationwide strike next month.

At the end of the meeting, Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige says government has so far paid N15.8 billion to cover hazard and inducement allowances in the federal teaching hospitals, federal medical centres and non COVID hospitals.

The Federal Ministry of Health and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation are to resolve the 20 per cent top up and report back next Tuesday.

The meeting, which lasted for about five hours, is to continue next week Thursday.