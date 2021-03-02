Federal government opens bid for the procurement of Estate surveyors and Valuers on forfeited assets to the government.

The assets to be disposed of are those which final forfeiture orders has been secured

The Estate surveyors and valuers are in conjunction with the federal ministry of works and housing to ensure value for money, transparency and accountability in every assets to be disposed.

Opening of lot for Estate Surveyors and Valuers procurement by the Federal Government on forfeited assets

The exercise is carried out in accordance with the public procurement act.

Although seizures and application for forfeiture are still in court some are in the interim

A total number of 398 Estate surveyors and valuers showed interest in the bid, 375 submitted while 6 applications were rejected.